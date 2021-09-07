BKS terms protest by Samyukta Kisan Morcha political; demands law on profitable pricing

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has announced a symbolic dharna-cum-protest on September 8 against the Union government demanding a guarantee for "profitable prices for every crop". The price of each crop should be based on the agro-climatic region and fixed so that these crops are purchased at the approved prices, the RSS affiliate said.

The protest will be staged at the headquarters of nearly 600 districts. However, BKS isn't supporting the protest by Samyukta Kisan Morcha against three new farm laws. Badrinarayan Choudhary, national general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, told ANI that farmers can't sit on indefinite dharna "which means it (the protest) is being politicised".

"Farmers can't leave their fields and if they are rich farmers one can't say. However, farmers would never give a call for removing a government and will only speak for their interests," he said. The BKS functionary said that they have approached the government to ensure farmers do not incur losses on their crops and formula should be worked out for fixing profitable prices.

The Sangh affiliate believes MSP is a misleading concept in its present form and only two states - Punjab and Haryana - are being benefitted from it. "The policy is needed to ensure farmers get a minimum profitable price based on various input costs incurred in farming. Government should be able to bring in laws for every crop. Government should declare profitable price for every crop," Choudhary said.

He said the profitable prices for each crop should be protected by law and those who do not buy produce at the decided profitable prices should be penalised. (ANI)

