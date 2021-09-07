Protesting farmers head to Karnal Mini Secretariat after talks with administration fail

After talks concerning their protest with Karnal district administration failed, farmers who had gathered here for a 'mahapanchayat', have started marching towards the mini-secretariat in the city. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and protesting farmers faced police deployment while heading to Mini Secretariat in Karnal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni told ANI that talks with the administration concerning their protest have failed. "We will decide the next strategy in the (Anaj) Mandi," he said.

Earlier Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had expressed hope about reaching a solution through talks. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against three new farm laws, had given a call for 'gherao' of the secretariat on Tuesday demanding registration of an FIR against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathicharge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat till September 7 midnight to curb the "spread of inflammatory material and rumours" during the protest. Security had also been beefed up in the new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal. (ANI)

