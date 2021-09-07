J-K L-G Manoj Sinha launches online portal where Kashmiri migrants can lodge complaints about property disputes

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal where Kashmiri migrants can make complaints regarding disputes about their land or other immovable properties. The online portal is a joint initiative of the J-K Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, J-K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) and the IT Department of the Union Territory to help Kashmiri migrants regarding forceful seizure or sale of property, distressed sale or other property disputes.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to the valley in 2003 and quoting his words of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat' that refers to humanity, democracy and the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir, Sinha said that this portal was a step towards Kashmiriyat. He further cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir after the 2014 floods and said that this decision taken by the government was in accordance with the sentiments of both Modi and Vajpayee regarding Kashmir.

The L-G further enumerated the data of the around 44,000 families displaced from the valley that includes 40,142 Hindu families, 2,684 Muslim families and 1,730 Sikh families. "I am very happy that this step has been taken. But along with that, I also feel sad for those helpless people who have been displaced from their homes for 24 years," he stated.

"The portal was formally launched today. However, we had started it two weeks ago via a web link and 745 complaints have been registered so far," he informed. Sinha assured that the complaints registered on the portal will be addressed properly and a time-bound solution will be given for the same. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Union Territory to prioritise solving the problems of migrants.

Meanwhile, the people in Jammu appreciated this step taken by the government and said this will help Kashmiri migrants reclaim their homes. "Now people do not have to contact different officials as all their problems will be addressed at this portal. It will save time," said Prannath Raina, a Jammu resident.

"Abrogation of article 370 was a historical event. This is another good initiative," said another Jammu resident Rohit Bhatt. (ANI)

