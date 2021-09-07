Haryana to hold felicitation ceremony for paralympians

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that six of 19 medals won by India at Tokyo Paralympics were bagged by paralympians from the state. He said a felicitation ceremony will be held for paralympians from the state later this month.

"Six out of 19 medals were won by paralympians of Haryana. I congratulate them. We will hold a felicitation ceremony for paralympians around September 18," Khattar told the media here. The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high and secured 19 medals. This includes five gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 athletes across nine sporting disciplines at the Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo. Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)