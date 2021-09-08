Price of vegetables

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI): Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC): Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower: 500-3000, Brinjal: 500-2000, Tomato: 133-1800: Bitter Gourd 800-2200: Bottle Gourd 400-1600: Ash Gourd: 800-1200, Green Chilli 600-3000; Banana Green: 1600-3600, Beans: 1500-6000, Green Ginger: 1000-4000, Carrot: 800-4800, Cabbage: 200-2000, Ladies Finger: 500-3000, Snakegourd: 200-2200, Beetroot: 400-3000, Cucumber: 350-2000, Ridge Gourd: 500-2200, Radish: 200-2000, Capsicum: 500-3500, Drumstick: 1500-4400, Sweet Pumpkin: 100-1600, Knoll Khol: 800-3000, Lime: 400-5000.

