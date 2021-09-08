Left Menu

China's cabinet says it will stabilise market expectations- state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:32 IST
China's cabinet says it will stabilise market expectations- state media
  • China

A meeting of China's cabinet chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said China will stabilize market expectations and maintain stable economic operations, according to a report by state radio.

China will improve the business environment and correct monopolistic behaviors by intermediaries in the food and drug sectors, according to the report.

