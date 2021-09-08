China's cabinet says it will stabilise market expectations- state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021
A meeting of China's cabinet chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said China will stabilize market expectations and maintain stable economic operations, according to a report by state radio.
China will improve the business environment and correct monopolistic behaviors by intermediaries in the food and drug sectors, according to the report.
