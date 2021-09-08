Libya's Es Sider and Harouge ports blocked by protest, engineers say

Protesters blocked oil exports at the Libyan ports of Es sider and Harouge on Wednesday, an oil engineer at each port said, although other engineers said production at fields that supply the terminals was unaffected.

The engineers said three tankers were waiting to load at Es Sider and one was waiting to load at Harouge.

