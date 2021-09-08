Left Menu

Energy efficiency, renewable energy key pillars India's climate change strategies: Environment min

Tweeting about the meet, Yadav said, At a high-level interaction with UAE Climate envoy His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber stated that India attaches great value to its bilateral partnership with the UAE in all areas including combating climate change. During the meeting, he mentioned that India already has about 151GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity with 39 per cent of the total capacity installed and going ahead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST
Energy efficiency, renewable energy key pillars India's climate change strategies: Environment min
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy and energy efficiency are among the key pillars of India's climate change strategies, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

In a virtual meeting with UAE's Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber, Yadav discussed issues related to COP 26, renewable energy and other related matters, the environment ministry said.

Union Minster Yadav said renewable energy and energy efficiency are among the key pillars of Indian climate change strategies and mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has worked to make sure that renewable energy, particularly solar, becomes cheaper than energy from fossil fuels. Tweeting about the meet, Yadav said, “At a high-level interaction with UAE Climate envoy His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber stated that India attaches great value to its bilateral partnership with the UAE in all areas including combating climate change.” During the meeting, he mentioned that India already has about 151GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity with 39 per cent of the total capacity installed and going ahead. The country has declared an aspirational target of installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, Yadav said. He also mentioned about India's Hydrogen Energy Mission and global initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), the ministry said. Yadav also underlined the need for prioritising the concerns of developing countries, particularly in areas of implementation support including finance and technology.

The UAE Climate Envoy sought India’s support for the UAE Initiative on Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM-C) along with the US and the UK to be launched at COP26 to be held in Glasgow later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021