Karnataka bans animal slaughter, sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi

Karnataka government on Wednesday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Updated: 08-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Karnataka government on Wednesday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. As per the official order by the Joint Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, "BBMP bans slaughter of animal and meat sale on September 10, 2021, on Ganesha Chaturthi."

Earlier, on September 5, the Karnataka government informed that no more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and immersion of the Ganesha idol. "No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm. Night curfew to remain in effect during the festival to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," read the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government.

The order copy further informed, "No processions will be allowed. Only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed. Distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. No function to take place in districts with more than 2 per cent positivity rate in view of the pandemic." Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 1,102 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 17 fatalities today, as per the state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. It will be celebrated on September 10 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

