Ukraine's Zorya-Mashproekt to supply M7N Main Gas Turbine to Indian Navy
Goa Shipyard Limited has recently signed a contract with a Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt for the supply of two sets of M7N Main Gas Turbine Aggregate for the new Talwar-class frigates being built at GSL for the Indian Navy, stated the Defence Ministry on Wednesday.
Goa Shipyard Limited has recently signed a contract with a Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt for the supply of two sets of M7N Main Gas Turbine Aggregate for the new Talwar-class frigates being built at GSL for the Indian Navy, stated the Defence Ministry on Wednesday. India and Russia are building four warships under the Talwar-class follow on the project of which two are being built in Russia and two in Goa.
The GSL was nominated as the Indian partner during the tenure of Manohar Parrikar as Defence Minister. The two warships are already in the advanced stage in Russia and would be ready for delivery soon. India has been the biggest partner of Russia in terms of military hardware. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
