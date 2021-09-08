Left Menu

Ukraine's Zorya-Mashproekt to supply M7N Main Gas Turbine to Indian Navy

Goa Shipyard Limited has recently signed a contract with a Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt for the supply of two sets of M7N Main Gas Turbine Aggregate for the new Talwar-class frigates being built at GSL for the Indian Navy, stated the Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:01 IST
Ukraine's Zorya-Mashproekt to supply M7N Main Gas Turbine to Indian Navy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Shipyard Limited has recently signed a contract with a Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt for the supply of two sets of M7N Main Gas Turbine Aggregate for the new Talwar-class frigates being built at GSL for the Indian Navy, stated the Defence Ministry on Wednesday. India and Russia are building four warships under the Talwar-class follow on the project of which two are being built in Russia and two in Goa.

The GSL was nominated as the Indian partner during the tenure of Manohar Parrikar as Defence Minister. The two warships are already in the advanced stage in Russia and would be ready for delivery soon. India has been the biggest partner of Russia in terms of military hardware. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021