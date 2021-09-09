Left Menu

Assam boat accident: Rescue operations by NDRF continue

Rescue operations continue in Jorhat district of Assam where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat on Wednesday.

ANI | Jorhat (Assam) | Updated: 09-09-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:09 IST
Assam boat accident: Rescue operations by NDRF continue
NDRF continues rescue operations after boat accident in Assam's Jorhat. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations continue in Jorhat district of Assam where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Sivasagar are carrying out the rescue operations at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat where the incident occurred yesterday.

"Our teams reached Nimati Ghat after receiving information about the capsizing of a boat after collision with the other boat. 70 people were on the boat that capsized. Three people were injured out of which a woman from Guwahati has died. We carried out an operation for a whole night and will start over once again with a physical search from 6 AM," said Patras Gudiya, an NDRF personnel. Gudiya said that upon cutting the boat which capsized, NDRF found two purses, a carry bag and 2 helmets. No bodies were found.

"Till now, the exact number of people which are missing is not known," Gudiya added. The two boats were ferrying around 120 passengers and many of them are still missing, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the boat accident near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021