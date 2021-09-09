Civil Aviation Ministry unveils 100-day development plan

Unveiling the 100-day design plan of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the ministry will focus on three main areas which are infrastructure, policy targets and reforms initiative. Stating that the 100-day scheme will continue from August 30 to November 30, Scindia said the plan will focus on 16 areas - four related to infrastructure, 8 pertaining to policy targets and four under reforms.

Scindia said, "The development projects will be initiated at four airports - Kushinagar airport, the building of the second terminal at Dehradun airport, development of Agartala airport and Jewar airport." Addressing the press conference, the minister said, "The development projects will be initiated at Kushinagar at a cost of Rs 255 crore. The government will invest Rs 457 crore for building the second terminal. The capacity of the airport will be increased from 250 passengers to 1,800 passengers. The government will also invest Rs 490 crore for the enhancement of Agartala airport. With the renovation of the airport, the capacity of 500 passengers/hour will be increased to 1,200, which is a 2.5 times surge in the footfall."

He said, "The Rs 30,000-crore Jewar airport will be able to handle 1.2 crore passengers in phase 1 and by the end of phase 4 of the project, the airport capacity will be 7 crore." The minister also said, "There's a complete ecosystem in civil aviation sector - with airlines, airport operators, we have MROs where maintenance, repair and overall is done, there are flying-training organisations, cargo sector, ground handling sector, aircraft manufacturing sector."

He added, "Besides all this, separate advisory groups have been constituted for every sector such as MRO, airlines, ground handling etc. This 100-day scheme was formed in consultation with them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)