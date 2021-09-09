ReNew Power commissions 250 MW solar project in Rajasthan

ReNew Power on Thursday announced that it has commissioned a 250 MW solar project in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

''ReNew Power today announced the commissioning of 250 MW capacity of its Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) solar generation project, SECI-3,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, the project has a total generation capacity of 300 MW, which was won by ReNew Power in tranche 3 of the competitive auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). ReNew expects the remaining 50 MW capacity to be commissioned by the end of this month.

This solar project is in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, and has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI and will provide clean electricity to the state of Bihar at a rate of Rs 2.55/kWh (USD 0.035). The project is also expected to provide direct employment to around 600 people.

In this project, ReNew will install monocrystalline modules with fixed tilt and string inverters that enhance project efficiency. ReNew will also be using robotic module cleaning at this site to help conserve water in the desert. ''This is the first project to be commissioned after ReNew started trading on NASDAQ (RNW) and is another step towards ReNew achieving close to 18 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025.

“I am delighted that our teams were able to commission this project within the budget as well as within the stipulated time despite COVID related challenges,'' Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha said.

ReNew is India’s leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) and is the 10th largest global renewable IPP by operational capacity.

ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects and distributed solar energy projects. The parent holding company, ReNew Energy Global, was listed on NASDAQ in August 2021. As of August 31, 2021, ReNew Power has a total capacity of 10.2 GW, out of which 5.8 GW is operational across the wind, solar and hydro energy projects in India and the rest is under construction or in the pipeline.

