Russia, Belarus to set up unified gas and oil market -Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia and Belarus had agreed to create a unified gas and oil products market to further deepen their ties and agreed to maintain gas prices at current levels in 2022.

Speaking after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin, Putin added it made sense for Russia and Belarus to hold large-scale military drills near their western borders given that NATO was bolstering its presence in the region.

