Assam boat accident: Rescue operations underway

Rescue operations are underway after a boat accident in Jorhant which left one woman dead and around seven others missing, an official informed.

ANI | Jorhat (Assam) | Updated: 10-09-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 04:05 IST
Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kr Barman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rescue operations are underway after a boat accident in Jorhant which left one woman dead and around seven others missing, an official informed. "We know the details of people who were rescued in the Jorhat boat accident. Our teams are engaged in rescue operations. Even IAF helicopters are conducting sorties, NDRF-SDRF is also there in the rescue operation," Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kr Barman told ANI on Thursday.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa met the passengers injured in the boat accident and also urged the doctors to ensure the best treatment. The Jorhat boat accident happened on Wednesday where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat.

According to a preliminary report on the accident, around 7 passengers have been reported missing and one woman has lost her life. Eight persons, who were injured in the accident, are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

