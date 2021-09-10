Left Menu

Shanghai stocks rise after 'candid' Sino-U.S. talks

Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for the first time since February, and discussed the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict, a senior U.S. official said. The official said the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", and Chinese state media described it as "a broad, candid, in-depth and strategic conversation." The semiconductors sub-index led the gains on the Chinese market, jumping 4.4%. A sub-index tracking brokerages rose 1.2% to its highest in nearly eight months amid China's plan to set up a new bourse in Beijing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:14 IST
Shanghai stocks rise after 'candid' Sino-U.S. talks
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai stocks witnessed their biggest weekly gain in seven months and closed up on Friday, after U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "candid" conversation. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,703.11 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 5,013.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.4% for the week, while the CSI300 index surged 3.5%, also logging its best weekly performance since June.

Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for the first time since February, and discussed the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict, a senior U.S. official said.

The official said the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", and Chinese state media described it as "a broad, candid, in-depth and strategic conversation."

The semiconductors sub-index led the gains on the Chinese market, jumping 4.4%.

A sub-index tracking brokerages rose 1.2% to its highest in nearly eight months amid China's plan to set up a new bourse in Beijing. Banks gained 2.4%.

The energy sub-index slumped 4.1% after China's state reserves administration said it would release crude oil reserves to the market via a public auction to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners.

The automobile sub-index lost 1.1%, after industry data on Friday showed China's vehicle sales slid 17.8% in August from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021