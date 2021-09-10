Left Menu

Cong condemns Kerala Bishop's statement on 'love, narcotic jihad'

Condemning Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement of "love and narcotic jihad" while addressing devotees in Pala, working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday said that the Bishop's statement will adversely affect the social fabric of the state.

Condemning Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement of "love and narcotic jihad" while addressing devotees in Pala, working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday said that the Bishop's statement will adversely affect the social fabric of the state. Speaking to ANI, Thomas said that the deliberations made by the Pala diocese Bishop are unfortunate. "He is a well-known thinker, educationalist and deeply studied theological person. But we don't know on what ground, he made such deliberations regarding the narcotic jihad issue," he stated.

"I am humbly requesting everybody not to give too much support to destroy our national concepts about communal harmony. That is why we deeply condemn this statement. It will badly affect Kerala's communal harmony situations and we all have to try to keep up communal harmony in our state. That's why we are opposing this," he added. Earlier on Thursday, while addressing devotees at a church in Pala, Bishop Kallarangatt alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

"They have realised that in a democratic country like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy and have adopted various tactics to target non-Muslims. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. Two weapons are being employed and that includes love jihad and narcotic jihad," the Bishop had said. Kallarangatt also claimed that the increase in the selling of drugs is ample proof of 'narcotic jihad' where the life of a non-Muslim youth is being destroyed under the influence of drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

