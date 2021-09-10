Annual Brahmotsavams of Ganesha celebrated at Kanipakam temple in AP

Annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Ganesha started on Friday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Kanipakam Temple. Lord Ganesha is known as 'Vara Siddhi Vinayaka" at the temple.

The temple is decorated for the occasion. Special prayers are being offered since 4 AM, with devotees being allowed in for worship at 5 AM. State Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy offered silk robes to the God on behalf of the state government. Member of Legislative Assembly from Chittoor, A Srinivasulu and Member of Parliament (MP) Nallakonda Reddeppa participated in the program as well.

"The state government has given me chance to offer sacred silk robes to the Almighty on behalf of the government. Accordingly, I came here along with our MP and MLA and offered silk clothes to Kanipakam Vinayaka Swami. I offered prayers to the Almighty to shower blessings on our CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and see that our government functions without any hassles," said Peddireddy. (ANI)

