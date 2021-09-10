Left Menu

Japan's power industry says needs nuclear power, will discuss it with next PM

Japan needs nuclear power, the head of an electricity sector federation said on Friday, adding that the industry would have a serious debate on energy policy with whoever becomes the next prime minister. But Kono said building new plants was "unrealistic" and nuclear power usage will eventually become zero. Ikebe said discussions were necessary.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:47 IST
Japan's power industry says needs nuclear power, will discuss it with next PM
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan needs nuclear power, the head of an electricity sector federation said on Friday, adding that the industry would have a serious debate on energy policy with whoever becomes the next prime minister. Japan's popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, previously known as a strong critic of nuclear energy, on Friday, announced his candidacy to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister.

"We believe Japan needs nuclear power on the basis of current science and technology," Kazuhiro Ikebe, the chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC), told reporters. "It is no use for us to be wary," Ikebe said when asked if the industry was cautious about Kono becoming prime minister.

"We will have a thorough and serious discussion with him and try to make him understand our stance," Ikebe said, referring to what would happen if Kono were to become a leader. Kono sounded more cautious on his stance on nuclear power at a Friday news conference, declining to be labeled "anti-nuclear".

He said nuclear power plants dormant since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, that are deemed safe, could be restarted to help achieve a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. But Kono said building new plants was "unrealistic" and nuclear power usage will eventually become zero.

Ikebe said discussions were necessary. "It's difficult to guess what timeline he was talking about ... we'll need to have scientific debates," Ikebe said.

A draft of Japan's latest energy policy, unveiled in July, left the nuclear target unchanged at 20-22% of the electricity mix for 2030. It did not mention building new nuclear plants or replacing plants, which power and other industries have urged the government to do.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021