Former J-K MLC murder case transferred to Crime Branch

The FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir was transferred to the crime branch on Friday.

Updated: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST
The FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir was transferred to the crime branch on Friday. As per the neighbours of the absconding accused, Harpreet Singh, he was operating a new channel named 'Sadda Haq' from the apartment.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police had launched a search operation to nab suspects, Harpreet and Harmeet, in the murder case. As per the police, the murder was pre-planned and the flat in Moti Nagar where Wazir was murdered was rented in January. The accused had also informed the landlord beforehand that the flat would be vacated by September 10.

The police investigation also revealed that the murder was initially planned in July but could not be executed then. The motive of the murder is expected to be clear when both suspects are arrested. According to the police, Wazir was going to Canada following the news of the birth of his granddaughter.

The police stated that Harpreet Singh knew that Wazir had to go to Canada to meet his son and newly-born granddaughter, and had introduced himself as a journalist. Harpreet told him that he ran a newspaper and website which has a wide readership and offered to interview Wazir and publish his stories.

As per the police, Harpreet met Wazir when he came to Delhi from Jammu. He told Wazir that he could stay at his flat till he boarded his flight to Canada. The police stated that Harpreet also offered to drop Wazir at the airport. Also, before boarding a flight from Delhi, Wazir had made a video call to his wife, during which Harpreet was present with Wazir. On Thursday, the Delhi Police registered a case of murder in connection with the death of Jammu and Kashmir MLC, transporter and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir whose decomposed body was found from a flat in Delhi's Basai Darapur. (ANI)

