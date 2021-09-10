Ministry of Fertilisers expedites production of Nano DAP to reduce country's import dependence

By Amit Kumar The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Friday instructed IFFCO and other fertiliser companies in the country to expedite the production of Nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and set a target to produce the fertiliser within a year to reduce the country's dependence on imports.

A senior official in the ministry, who attended the meeting which was held today, told ANI, "Union Chemical & Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a high-level meeting with officials and IFFCO and other fertilizer companies and set a target that within a year the production of Nano DAP should begin." Stating that the minister was informed about the status of Nano DAP production, the official, on the condition of anonymity, said, "A detailed presentation was made in the meeting and briefed him about the status of the trial being conducted in 2000 fields,"

The official said that the IFFCO trials are encouraging as the crops have developed better. The minister also emphasised the PM Narendra Modi wants to make the country self-reliant in the sector of fertilisers in the next 3-4 years, said the official.

Ministry sources told ANI that the real reason for this enthusiasm of the government regarding Nano DAP is that the work done by the government regarding Nano Urea was completely successful. India became the first country to start the commercial production of nano urea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)