Delhi Power Minister inaugurates microgrid solar power station

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 100 kWp microgrid solar power station and 460 kWh charging station in the presence of the Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Justice Shabihul Hasnain, officials of the Government of Germany & India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:59 IST
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 100 kWp microgrid solar power station and 460 kWh charging station in the presence of the Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Justice Shabihul Hasnain, officials of the Government of Germany & India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This smart power grid system has been made as a pilot project and is installed at Shivalik Grid in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.

This power grid will decongest the power lines, efficiently manage load during the time of high demand for electricity and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Delhi. Jain said that more such interventions will be done in the capital by the government. "I am highly grateful to the Government of Germany for providing us with their assistance. This is a source of learning for us and we will keep experimenting and take this forward," said the minister.

"We will use this grid to further enhance the power infrastructure of Delhi and come out with some innovative solutions. We will endeavour to scale this up to hundreds of megawatt. If we install such grids in the capacity of 10 Megawatts or 20 Megawatts at different places and make it reach up to 600 or 800 Megawatts, then our energy fluctuation will be very minimal," he added. He further said that this smart micro-power grid will decongest the power network and will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the people of Delhi. This power grid is unique as it uses solar panels to generate electricity and has high capacity energy storage batteries of 460 Kilowatt-hour (Kwh). This system consists of solar panels of 100 kilowatts peak (kWp), which is the rate at which these solar panels can generate energy at peak performance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

