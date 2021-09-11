Left Menu

IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate to heavy intensity rains in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 08:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours. In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather agency said "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours."

In Haryana light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra. The weather forecasting agency further said that in Uttar Pradesh light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur over Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Modinagar, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad during next 2 hours.

Earlier the national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall today, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

