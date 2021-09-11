Left Menu

NCP leader Nawab Malik ensures speedy investigation in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday condoled the demise of Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case victim and ensured speedy investigation of the matter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:57 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik ensures speedy investigation in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case
NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday condoled the demise of Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case victim and ensured speedy investigation of the matter. Speaking to ANI, Malik said that it was sad that the woman was no more. "The accused has been arrested and the government will definitely file a charge-sheet within the time frame," he stated.

"Fast track court should be set up for this case and there should be a punishment that warns people against committing such a heinous crime and also conveys the state government's stand on it," Malik added. The 30-year old woman, who was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and sustained serious injuries after a rod was inserted in her private parts, was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by the police. The victim succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The police have arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he has been booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021