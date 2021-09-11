Karnataka CM pays tribute to those who laid their lives to protect forests, wildlife
At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.
- Country:
- India
At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.
Marking the occasion, the CM wrote on Twitter, "Let us commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of forest resources and wildlife."
The event was also attended by many senior officials including Sanjay Mohan, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Jawaid Akhtar, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka artist expresses gratitude after receiving praise from PM Modi
Karnataka to start five lakh COVID-19 jabs daily from September 1: CM Bommai
Karnataka DGP to supervise probe into Mysuru gang rape case
Karnataka Minister accuses Congress of politicking over Mysuru gang rape
Tamil Nadu moves SC to restrain Karnataka from proceeding with Mekedatu reservoir