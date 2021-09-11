Left Menu

Karnataka CM pays tribute to those who laid their lives to protect forests, wildlife

At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:33 IST
Karnataka CM pays tribute to those who laid their lives to protect forests, wildlife
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.

Marking the occasion, the CM wrote on Twitter, "Let us commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of forest resources and wildlife."

The event was also attended by many senior officials including Sanjay Mohan, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Jawaid Akhtar, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021