CLC meets top brass of firms, trade unions to sensitise about e-SHRAM portal

11-09-2021
Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) D P S Negi has met top brass of major firms, including Indian Oil, GAIL and SBI, as well as trade unions to sensitise them about e-SHRAM portal, the labour ministry said on Saturday. The portal provides facility to informal workers to register themselves. This aids government to provide benefit of various schemes to these registered workers. The Ministry of Labour & Employment, in technical collaboration with NIC, has developed the e-SHRAM portal for online registration of unorganised workers for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar, the ministry said. This game changer initiative was launched and handed over to the States/UTs by the Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on August 26, 2021. This centralised database of unorganised workers will be prepared in cooperation with the state governments. The chief labour commissioner urged the trade union leaders to lend their unflinching support in facilitating the portal registration of unorganised workers in the state. He informed that the e-SHRAM portal will provide for free registration of more than 38 crore unorganised workers in the country and will aid the delivery of the social security schemes to them. This portal will cater to all unorganised sector workers including construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, milkmen, fishermen, truck drivers etc.

“Each registered worker will be given an e-SHRAM card with unique Universal Account Number (UAN) which will allow him/her to access the benefits of the various social security schemes through this Card across the country and will aid the delivery of the social security schemes,'' Negi stated.

Negi highlighted that the centralized nature of the database will ensure the access of the benefits across the country by building in the portability of social security and welfare benefits required for the workers like the construction workers and migrant workers. In addition to this, there is also a provision of Rs 2 lakh Accidental Insurance cover for every registered unorganized worker on e-SHRAM Portal. If a worker is registered on the e-SHRAM portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.

“The States/UTs will own their data and the State/ UT Governments will primarily mobilise and register the unorganised sector workers of their respective State/UTs on the e-SHRAM Portal and this data can be utilised by the State/UT Governments for delivery of various social security schemes to unorganised workers as per eligibility”, Negi stated.

