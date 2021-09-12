Unidentified body of woman found in Mangaluru's Netravathi river

An unidentified body of a woman has been found in the Netravathi river in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday.

The body was first found by local fishermen who brought it to the riverbank in Hoige Bazaar.

The police investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide or unnatural death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)