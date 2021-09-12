Left Menu

Unidentified body of woman found in Mangaluru's Netravathi river

An unidentified body of a woman has been found in the Netravathi river in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday.

Updated: 12-09-2021 11:07 IST
Unidentified body of woman found in Mangaluru's Netravathi river
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The body was first found by local fishermen who brought it to the riverbank in Hoige Bazaar.

The police investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide or unnatural death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

