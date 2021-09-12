Left Menu

Video of PM Modi's interaction with Para-athletes released

A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes, who brought glory to India Tokyo Paralympic, was released on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:46 IST
Video of PM Modi's interaction with Para-athletes released
A visual from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes on September 9.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes, who brought glory to India Tokyo Paralympic, was released on Sunday. On September 9, the Prime Minister hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence. The contingent included para-athletes as well as coaches.

During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. He had said that their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sportspersons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. He added that their performance has led to awareness about sports which is increasing by leaps and bounds. The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said that they feel honoured to share a table with him terming it a big achievement for them.

Several players also gifted the sporting equipment to the prime minister, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with their signatures on them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sporting equipment would be auctioned which was welcomed by the athletes. A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister.

India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021