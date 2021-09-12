Iran to let IAEA service nuclear monitoring cameras after talks with agency head -reports

Iran is to allow the U.N. nuclear watchdog to service monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites after talks on Sunday with IAEA head Rafael Grossi, Iranian media quoted the head of Iran's atomic energy body as saying.

"We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency's cameras," Mohammad Eslami said, quoted by the semi-official news agency ILNA.

