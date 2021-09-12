Left Menu

NEET 2021 exam held today after several postponement

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses was held across the country following COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:17 IST
Students appearing for NEET 2021 examination in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses was held across the country following COVID-19 protocols on Sunday. Ashutosh Kumar, a student while speaking to ANI, said, "The exam was getting postponed due to COVID-19 several times and we got lots of time for the preparation. I am all prepared for this exam."

The strict adherence to COVID-19 measures was taken by the students and the school authorities. "I am 100 per cent prepared for the NEET examination. It's good for the students preparing for NEET. Finally, we can appear for this exam," said another student.

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

