Mysuru Dasara Festival to be held in virtual, physical mode this year

The Karnataka government has decided to organise the Mysuru Dasara festival in a blended mode, that is, virtually as well as physically, the year, said Minister of State for Co-Operation of Karnataka, S T Somashekar Gowda on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, "We are making arrangements to hold the festival virtually as well as physically."

This year, Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and will end by October 15. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, the minister said that the government will review the pandemic situation till September 25. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take a final decision on how many people will be allowed at the celebration this year, he added.

"Last year, 50 participants 300 viewers were allowed for cultural events in the festival. But, this year we are asking the state government to allow 400 participants and around 1,000 viewers," he said. The minister said that all the unvaccinated participants and viewers of the festival will be inoculated with the covid vaccine and a COVID-19 negative report is mandatory for those coming from Kerala.

The festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state and the country. It attracts tourists from around the world who come to take part in the festivities. The ten-day programme begins on the first day of Navratri and ends on Vijayadashami or Dasara with massive celebrations. Preparations to celebrate this festival are being done by the Karnataka government. "Around eight elephants have been selected for it and will be welcomed on September 16 at Mysuru Palace," the minister said.

Cultural events will be held at the palace premises during the festival. On October 7, worship will be done at Chamundi temple at hills, and Jambu Savari will be held on October 15. (ANI)

