Left Menu

4 killed in J-K's Baramulla cloudburst; Deputy Commissioner meets victims's kin

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar on Sunday visited the families of those affected due to a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:59 IST
4 killed in J-K's Baramulla cloudburst; Deputy Commissioner meets victims's kin
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar on Sunday visited the families of those affected due to a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of four people, including three minors, all members of a nomad family from Rajouri were killed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night, officials said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, four bodies have been found whereas a search operation is underway for one missing person. During the visit, the DC took a review of the ground situation and directed the authorities concerned to provide every type of assistance to the family members and also expressed his grief over the loss of human lives.

The DC also urged officers to immediately restore the essential services like water and power supply, that were disrupted due to the flash floods driven by the cloudburst. He also visited the hospital and met the injured persons and enquired about their health and directed the health authorities to provide proper medical treatment. The DC was accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Sopore, and other functionaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021