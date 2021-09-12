Left Menu

Food processing unit unveiled in Madhya Pradesh

Sahara Frozen Foods has been set up with a project cost of Rs 21.09 crore and a central grant in aid of Rs 10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.Sahara Frozen Foods is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to about 700 persons and benefit about 1,000 farmers, it said.According to the government, this unit has an individual quick freezing IQF pre-processing line for fruits and vegetables with a capacity of 4 tonne per hour.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday inaugurated a food processing unit 'Sahara Frozen Foods' set up in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, under a central scheme. ''This processing unit will benefit everyone at the local level. ...the ministry is working religiously to develop India's food processing sector,'' an official statement quoted Patel having said on this occasion.

The inaugural ceremony was part of the government's celebration of food processing week to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Sahara Frozen Foods has been set up with a project cost of Rs 21.09 crore and a central grant in aid of Rs 10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.

Sahara Frozen Foods is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to about 700 persons and benefit about 1,000 farmers, it said.

According to the government, this unit has an individual quick freezing (IQF) pre-processing line for fruits and vegetables with a capacity of 4 tonne per hour. It also has a deep freezer capacity of 4,000 tonne, modern racking system and two high reach material handling units. Besides, the processing unit provides excellent state-of-the-art facilities such as packing machines, water treatment plants, water storage tanks, subsystems, fittings, etc. On this occasion, a seed capital of Rs 5.41 crore was transferred to 1,498 self-help group (SHG) members in Maharashtra, under the central scheme, the statement added.

