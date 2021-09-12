Left Menu

Minor killed as balcony of house collapses in Delhi's Nathupura

A 9 month-old boy died after the balcony of a house collapsed in the Nathupura area of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 9 month-old boy died after the balcony of a house collapsed in the Nathupura area of Delhi. The victim has been identified as Naksh.

According to the Delhi Police, on Saturday, the mother of the victim was going to the chemist's shop with her 10-year-old sister-in-law and Naksh when the balcony fell on them. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Naksh brought dead. The balcony was dilapidated and the reason for its fall is believed to be rain. The police registered an FIR for negligence and arrested the landlord of the house.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

