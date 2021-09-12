Left Menu

Mumbai: 16-year-old girl dies by consuming rat poison after quarrel with brother over mobile game

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai died by consuming rat poison after she was not able to play a game on a mobile phone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:56 IST
Mumbai: 16-year-old girl dies by consuming rat poison after quarrel with brother over mobile game
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai died by consuming rat poison after she was not able to play a game on a mobile phone. The incident took place in Janupada area under Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai on Friday night. She was admitted to a nearby hospital where she died the next morning.

According to police, the girl died at around 10 am on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem. Santosh Kharde, Sub Inspector, Samta Nagar Police Station said, "The incident took place around 11:30 on Friday night. There was a minor quarrel between the 16-year-old victim and her younger brother over playing games on mobile. Following this, the girl bought rat poison from a nearby medical store and consumed it in front of her younger brother. The younger brother informed the family about it. The family immediately took the girl to hospital. Police reached the hospital on the information. The girl died during treatment." The investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: BPCL to supply medical grade oxygen to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021