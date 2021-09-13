Lil Nas X wins video of the year prize at MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday when "Montero" was named video of the year.

Lil Nas X beat Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy "WAP," and Justin Bieber's "Popstar" collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

