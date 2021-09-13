Lil Nas X wins video of the year prize at MTV Video Music Awards
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 08:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Rapper Lil Nas X won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday when "Montero" was named video of the year.
Lil Nas X beat Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy "WAP," and Justin Bieber's "Popstar" collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement