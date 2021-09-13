Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

BEST NEW ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo

GLOBAL ICON Foo Fighters

BEST COLLABORATION Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

BEST POP Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

GROUP OF THE YEAR BTS

BEST HIP-HOP Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise"

BEST K-POP BTS – "Butter"

BEST R&B Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

