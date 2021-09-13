Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR Justin Bieber
SONG OF THE YEAR Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"
BEST NEW ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo
GLOBAL ICON Foo Fighters
BEST COLLABORATION Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
BEST POP Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"
GROUP OF THE YEAR BTS
BEST HIP-HOP Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise"
BEST K-POP BTS – "Butter"
BEST R&B Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"
