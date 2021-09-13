Left Menu

NZ providing further $3 million in humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

“There is a significant humanitarian need in Afghanistan, with the crisis disproportionately affecting women and girls,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:16 IST
“Aotearoa New Zealand is providing funding to UNICEF and the UN Population Fund. Both of these organisations are addressing urgent needs on the ground with a particular focus on supporting women and children,” said Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing a further $3 million in humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

The UN has estimated that 80% of the quarter of a million people displaced in Afghanistan since May are women and children.

"With the dangers that women and girls are facing in Afghanistan today, it is more important than ever to support the organisations that are delivering much needed humanitarian assistance and protection," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is providing funding to UNICEF and the UN Population Fund. Both of these organisations are addressing urgent needs on the ground with a particular focus on supporting women and children," said Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand has joined two statements supporting the call to ensure the safety and human rights of women and girls one at the Human Rights Council and the other a joint call by women political leaders to uphold and continue to advance equal rights and opportunities.

New Zealand's latest support comes after providing $3 million to the Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency on the 20th of August.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

