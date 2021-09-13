Left Menu

IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs

India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted moderate rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 11:16 IST
IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted moderate rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai, there is chance of moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted that moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, over the next 48 hours. In the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in Central Mumbai received 67.85 mm. Whereas, eastern and western suburbs received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rainfall, respectively.

India Metrological Department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021