China's Sinopec completes its first LNG bunkering operation

China's Sinopec Corp announced on Monday it has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Weihai, a major seaport in the eastern Shandong province. The bunkering, or marine refueling, operation transferred 250 tonnes of LNG by truck to a China Merchant Shipping vessel.

Sinopec is China's largest supplier of marine fuels. The use of LNG as a marine fuel has been gaining traction amid a global push to reduce the shipping industry's carbon emissions.

