Mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System installed by Paradeep Port at Rs 30 Cr

After a successful Trial Run of the MXCS, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued a license on 27th August 2021 to Paradeep Customs for its regular operation. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:19 IST
The Scanner can scan up to 25 containers per hour, enabling the Trade to directly move out their containers with upgrade security and zero hassle. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
Under the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative, a Mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System (MXCS) has been installed by Paradeep Port near the PICT Terminal at a cost of Rs 30 crore for the purpose of reducing physical examination and dwell time of containers at the Port. After a successful Trial Run of the MXCS, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued a license on 27th August 2021 to Paradeep Customs for its regular operation. The Scanner can scan up to 25 containers per hour, enabling the Trade to directly move out their containers with upgrade security and zero hassle.

This will also facilitate the movement of unshredded metallic scrap materials in containers through the Port to meet the long-standing requirement of hinterland Industries. The operation of the Scanner is expected to boost the container volume at Paradeep Port as PPT is making continuous efforts to reduce the logistic cost to help the EXIM trade and is in line with the Government's Ease of Doing Business initiative. While the shipping lines like RCL, ZIM International Shipping Line and Shreyas Shipping are calling the Port regularly, other major liners are likely to follow considering the upgraded facilities and hefty discount offered by the Port.

(With Inputs from PIB)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

