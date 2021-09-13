Mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System installed by Paradeep Port at Rs 30 Cr

Under the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative, a Mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System (MXCS) has been installed by Paradeep Port near the PICT Terminal at a cost of Rs 30 crore for the purpose of reducing physical examination and dwell time of containers at the Port. After a successful Trial Run of the MXCS, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued a license on 27th August 2021 to Paradeep Customs for its regular operation. The Scanner can scan up to 25 containers per hour, enabling the Trade to directly move out their containers with upgrade security and zero hassle.

This will also facilitate the movement of unshredded metallic scrap materials in containers through the Port to meet the long-standing requirement of hinterland Industries. The operation of the Scanner is expected to boost the container volume at Paradeep Port as PPT is making continuous efforts to reduce the logistic cost to help the EXIM trade and is in line with the Government's Ease of Doing Business initiative. While the shipping lines like RCL, ZIM International Shipping Line and Shreyas Shipping are calling the Port regularly, other major liners are likely to follow considering the upgraded facilities and hefty discount offered by the Port.

