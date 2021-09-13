Left Menu

One terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:53 IST
One terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in the Gambir Mughlan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on September 11. During the search, hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party which was retaliated effectively.

One AK-47 with two magazines and 32 rounds and one grenade has been recovered. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Manjakote police station. An investigation has been initiated and a search operation is still ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

