One terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in the Gambir Mughlan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on September 11. During the search, hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party which was retaliated effectively.

One AK-47 with two magazines and 32 rounds and one grenade has been recovered. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Manjakote police station. An investigation has been initiated and a search operation is still ongoing. (ANI)

