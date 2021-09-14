Left Menu

Hanuman temple saint killed in attack by miscreants in MP's Dhar

A Hanuman temple saint was killed and another person was injured in an attack by miscreants with bricks, sticks and stones in Dhar's Gyanpura, said Madhya Pradesh Police.

ANI | Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:50 IST
Hanuman temple saint killed in attack by miscreants in MP's Dhar
Devendra Dhurve, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Hanuman temple saint was killed and another person was injured in an attack by miscreants with bricks, sticks and stones in Dhar's Gyanpura, said Madhya Pradesh Police. The victim has been identified as Baba Arundas of Hanuman temple, Kadban hill in Gyanpura village.

The injured person identified as Rahul told the police, that late-night four unidentified people were roaming on the premises of Hanuman temple. The Baba asked them the reason for roaming, but they attacked them with bricks, sticks and stones, Rahul added. " A priest living at Hanuman temple, Gyanpura was beaten to death by three-four unidentified persons last night after an argument. He died at a hospital this morning. A guard also got injured while trying to save him. Case lodged under Section 302," said Devendra Dhurve, City Superintendent of Police, Dhar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021