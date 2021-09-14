Tata Motors inks pact with Tata Power for rooftop solar project at Pune plant

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Tata Power to install and operate a 3 MWp rooftop solar project at its passenger vehicle business unit (PVBU) plant in Pune.

The automaker said it has signed a solar power purchase agreement with Tata Power.

The solar rooftop project is expected to generate nearly 45 lakh KWh per year, reducing carbon emissions by around 3,538 tonnes per year, it added.

''After the recent inauguration of India's largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune, this project marks a new milestone in our ongoing efforts to reduce our impact on the planet,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vice President - Operations - Rajesh Khatri said in a statement.

Energy efficiency is at the core of the company's efforts and reducing GHG emissions and the carbon footprint of products play a vital role, he added.

''We will continue to conserve energy in our manufacturing facilities, optimizing the consumption of non-renewable fossil fuels, energy productivity, climate change mitigation, and lower operating costs,'' Khatri said.

Tata Power Chief - Solar Rooftops Business - Ravinder Singh said the partnership represents a collective effort to help Tata Motors lower its carbon footprint and achieve its net zero carbon goal. ''We will continue to provide such future-focused green energy solutions and continue to strengthen our partners and customers by harnessing clean energy resources,'' he added.

