Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured
Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.
On Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bemina, a region situated on the heart of the erstwhile state's summer capital. The grenades were found in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina during a routine road opening exercise.
Earlier on September 10, the CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces near PP Chanpora in Srinagar. (ANI)
