Left Menu

Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured

Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:57 IST
Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured
Visuals deferred by unspecified time. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.

On Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bemina, a region situated on the heart of the erstwhile state's summer capital. The grenades were found in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina during a routine road opening exercise.

Earlier on September 10, the CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces near PP Chanpora in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021