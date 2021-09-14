Protsters block Libya's Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say

Protesters blocked oil tankers from loading at the Libyan terminals of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider on Tuesday, two engineers at Ras Lanuf, an engineer at Es Sider and a Libyan oil industry source said.

Protesters who said they wanted jobs for local people and changes to the leadership of the National Oil Corporation blocked the ports last week but the NOC said on Friday they had been reopened.

