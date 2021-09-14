Govt extends free imports of tur, urad till Dec 31

The government on Tuesday said it has extended free imports of tur /pigeon peas and urad till December 31 this year.

India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world.

According to a notification by the commerce ministry, the import consignments of these items with the Bill of Lading issued on or before December 31, 2021, would not be allowed by Customs beyond January 31, 2022.

''Free import policy for Tur /Pigeon Peas (Cajanus Cajan); and Urad is extended for the period up to 31st December 2021,'' the notification has said.

In May this year, the government put these imports from restricted to free category. Under the restricted category, an importer needs permission or license for imports.

In a trade notice, the ministry said that laid procedure for refund of application fees deposited by applicants for restricted import authorization of pulses for the period 2021-22.

