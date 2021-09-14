Left Menu

Record gas prices could hasten Nord Stream 2 launch, analysts say

Record gas prices in Europe could hasten clearance for fuel supplies via Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, analysts said on Tuesday. Russia's Gazprom last week said it had finished construction of the pipeline and Germany's energy regulator has said it has four months to complete operating certification after receiving all necessary documents.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:25 IST
Record gas prices could hasten Nord Stream 2 launch, analysts say
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Record gas prices in Europe could hasten clearance for fuel supplies via Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, analysts said on Tuesday.

Russia's Gazprom last week said it had finished construction of the pipeline and Germany's energy regulator has said it has four months to complete operating certification after receiving all necessary documents. The pipeline, which would help Moscow to bypass political foe Ukraine in transiting gas to European markets, doubles its annual gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea to 110 billion cubic meters, about half of Russia's total gas pipeline exports to the West.

Europe is hungry for gas, particularly with prices in the region have hit record highs ahead of winter. Spot prices in the Dutch TTF gas hub exceeded 66 euros per megawatt-hour, or more than $800 per 1,000 cubic meters, on Tuesday amid low levels of underground gas storage in Europe.

"The German regulator ... will probably try to issue all the necessary permits in the fastest possible way," said Dmitry Marinchenko, a senior director at Fitch. Gazprom said in August that Nord Stream 2 could deliver 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year.

The Bundesnetzagentur gas regulator's website, which was updated on Sept. 13, said that the four-month period to certify Nord Stream 2 started on Sept. 8. Alexei Grivach of the National Energy Security Fund, a pro-Kremlin think-tank, also said German authorities might hasten clearance despite the resistance from the United States and some European countries.

"This will not be easy, taking into account the political environment ... but to stabilize the market the artificial barriers should be overtaken," he said. Nord Stream 2 has drawn criticism from the United States and Ukraine among others, with Washington saying the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Ukraine reiterated its stance on Tuesday. "This threatens the energy independence of many Eastern European countries and undermines Ukraine's security," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said of the pipeline.

Russia, meanwhile, has said Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project that will strengthen Europe's energy security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021