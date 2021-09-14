Left Menu

FACTBOX-Spain's plan to tame power bills

The Spanish government approved a package of tough measures on Tuesday to rein in soaring consumer energy bills, the first large European country to take such broad steps to counter the inflationary impact of power prices. SPILLOVER OF EXTRAORDINARY PROFITS High natural gas prices on international markets are driving up electricity prices, benefiting gas producers and energy companies that generate power from other sources.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:41 IST
FACTBOX-Spain's plan to tame power bills
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government approved a package of tough measures on Tuesday to rein in soaring consumer energy bills, the first large European country to take such broad steps to counter the inflationary impact of power prices.

SPILLOVER OF EXTRAORDINARY PROFITS High natural gas prices on international markets are driving up electricity prices, benefiting gas producers and energy companies that generate power from other sources. The government wants these extraordinary profits - some 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion) - to cover systemic costs and reduce consumer bills until next April.

MORE CARBON PERMIT REVENUES INTO THE SYSTEM In 2021, the government had planned to inject 1.1 billion euros from CO2 permit auctions into the system to compensate costs. That contribution will be increased by another 900 million euros, thanks to an expected increase in revenue from higher permit prices.

FORWARD ENERGY AUCTIONS By year-end, Spain will launch a new type of energy auction, through which the four dominant operators, Endesa, Iberdrola, Naturgy and EDP, must sell energy through forward contracts to industrial consumers and power distributors.

The aim is to reduce the weight of the wholesale market in price formation. CAP REGULATED GAS TARIFFS

Price caps will be enforced over the next six months to prevent any increase in natural gas prices from inflating regulated tariffs for domestic consumers. With the new formula, the average increase in the next quarterly review on Oct. 1 will be 4.4% instead of 28%, according to government calculations.

LIMITS FOR DAM RESERVOIRS The government suspects some energy providers have drained reservoirs this summer to sell more expensive hydroelectricity. To combat such activity, it will limit how much companies can draw from reservoirs and establish minimum capacities.

TAX REDUCTION The Special Tax on Electricity will be reduced to 0.5% from 5.1% until Dec. 31. This measure is in addition to the reduction of VAT to 10% from 21% and other taxes that had been reduced in an initial package of measures.

EXTENSION OF MEASURES FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS A ban on cutting off supply to non-paying consumers who qualify as vulnerable will be extended from four to 10 months. ($1 = 0.8459 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021