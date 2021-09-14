Left Menu

Bhumi pujan of Shaheedi Sthal for Kashmiri Pandits killed in the Valley held in Jammu

On the occasion of Kashmiri Pandits Balidaan Divas, the Bhumi Pujan of a Shaheedi Sthal for Kashmiri Pandits killed in the Valley was held at Phalian Mandal in Jammu on Tuesday.

Bhumi pujan of Shaheedi Sthal for Kashmiri Pandits killed in the Valley held in Jammu
visual from the Bhumi Pujan of Kashmiri Pandits 'Shaheedi Sathal' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Kashmiri Pandits Balidaan Divas, the Bhumi Pujan of a Shaheedi Sthal for Kashmiri Pandits killed in the Valley was held at Phalian Mandal in Jammu on Tuesday. Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust today held bhumi pujan of first-ever Shaheedi Sthal in memory of those who were killed during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s till date by militants. On September 14, 1989, Tika Lal Taploo, leader of the Kashmiri Pandits community was killed by militants in Kashmir.

Dilip Pandita, president of the trust said, "The Shaheedi Sathal will have names of all those Kashmiri Pandits who were killed by the militants. The relatives of the Martyrs were also invited for the bhumi Pujan. The main aim is to connect the younger generation with our legacy". "This should have been done earlier but the government did not pay attention to it. Now after 30 years, a private body is doing it and building a 'Shaheedi Sathal' to mark the sacrifice of Kashmiri Pandits. My father was a teacher who was spreading education but terrorists killed him but I am proud of my father and this place will act as a symbol to inspire our future generations," said Vikas Raina, son of a martyr.

"I am very happy to come here and after so long it is a good step to remember those who laid their lives and the new generation will also learn about them," said Rajinder Bhat, son of a martyr. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the county will never forget the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit families.

The Congress leader in a Facebook post said, "Goodwill to my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. The country will never forget the pain of your families' sufferings. Humble tribute!" (ANI)

